Pant begins rehab, sets sights on Windies Tests

Pant begins rehab, sets sights on Windies Tests

September 15, 2025 15:49 IST

Rishabh Pant with his foot in a cast after picking up an injury on the opening day of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in July

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with his foot in a cast after picking up an injury on the opening day of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford in July. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/X

India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is well on a road to recovery.

The 27-year-old has resumed training for the first time since the foot injury he suffered in the 4th Test against England in Manchester in July.

 

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pant’s foot is no longer in a cast and he has begun walking without trouble.

The Wicketkeeper-batter will resume training at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he will begin light training as part of his rehabilitation.

Pant picked up the injury on the opening day of the Old Trafford Test when he attempted a reverse sweeps against Chris Woakes. Despite the injury, the following day he returned to bat and scored a fighting half-century.

According to reports, Pant is targeting a comeback for India’s next home assignment -- a two-Test series against the West Indies beginning on October 2.

The first match is scheduled in Ahmedabad, while the second will be played in Delhi.

