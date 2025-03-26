Is Shreyas Iyer India's Next All-Format Superstar?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 42 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hailed Shreyas Iyer as the ‘most improved batter’ over the last year, praising his rapid growth across formats.

On March 25, Iyer played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 42 balls, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Laced with nine sixes and five boundaries, Iyer’s blitz powered PBKS to a formidable 243/3. In response, GT fought hard but fell short, managing 232/5.

Ganguly believes Iyer’s transformation makes him a strong contender for a spot in all three formats of international cricket.

Taking to X, the former BCCI president wrote, “Shreyas Iyer—the most improved batsman in the last 1 year… ready for all formats. Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length.”

While Iyer has been a consistent figure in India’s ODI squad, his place in the Test and T20I setups has remained uncertain. However, performances like these continue to bolster his credentials.

Williamson Lauds Iyer’s Adaptability

New Zealand great Kane Williamson, a former Gujarat Titans player, also heaped praise on Iyer’s adaptability and technical improvements. Speaking as a JioStar expert, Williamson highlighted how Iyer has refined his game, particularly against short-pitched bowling.

“What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game,” Williamson said. “For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now he’s adjusting brilliantly—getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries.”

Williamson pointed out how Iyer’s ability to shift his weight forward has made him a nightmare for bowlers attempting the ‘one-two’ strategy—bowling short before following up with a fuller delivery.

“He’s now able to access all areas of the ground, making him such a formidable batter. That knock of 97 not out was of the highest standard. From ball one, it was almost a highlight reel—he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit.”

Iyer’s ability to counter world-class bowlers stood out for Williamson, particularly against Rashid Khan, one of the toughest spinners in the game.

“To take on Rashid Khan like that was remarkable. As a leader, stepping in at No. 3, setting the tone, and attacking the opposition’s biggest threats—that innings was truly out of this world,” Williamson added.