Is Sarfaraz Khan Injured?

Is Sarfaraz Khan Injured?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 14, 2024 19:05 IST
Safaraz Khan walks off the nets after being hit on the elbow

IMAGE: Safaraz Khan walks off the nets after being hit on the elbow on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fox Cricket/X
 

Sarfaraz Khan was spotted leaving the training session early after being hit on his elbow at the nets practice on Thursday, November 14, 2024, ahead of the first Test against Australia at Perth beginning November 22.

In a video clip posted by Fox Cricket, Sarfaraz was seen walking off from the nets when he was hit on his right elbow while batting.

According to Wisden, Sarfaraz faces 'no issues' after copping it on his shoulder.

There has been no word from the BCCI over the extent of the injury or if there is one at all.

The Indian cricket team that landed in Australia earlier this week is practicing at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association ground.

Sarfaraz is in contention to feature in the Perth Test at the Optus Stadium, with Rohit Sharma likely to miss out due to personal reasons.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England earlier this year and in six Tests, the 27 year old has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a century and three fifties in 11 innings and a best score of 150.

The young batter is yet to play in Tests outside India and will face a real test of his technique and mental fortitude on the demanding surfaces of Australia.

