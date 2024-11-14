Should Sachin Help India In Australia?

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's presence in the dressing room will give Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma an opportunity to pick the great man's brains. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series set to commence on November 22 in Perth, the Indian team, licking its wounds after the Kiwi mauling, will need a strong potion of motivation ahead of the gruelling tour Down Under.

And, in retired cricketer W V Raman's opinion, that elixir goes by the name Sachin Tendulkar.

'I think that #TeamIndia could benefit if they have the services of #Tendulkar as the batting consultant in their prep for the #BGT2025. Enough time between now and the 2nd test. Roping in consultants is rather common these days. Worth a thought?', Raman tweeted.

India already have a batting coach in Abhishek Nayar, who played cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and assisted the Kolkala Knight Riders in the IPL, and Raman was reminded of the same by his followers on X, stating the move could be a 'double edged sword as it could create tensions in the dressing room.'

Citizen_KP @khushrav replied: 'That would be awesome but would undercut the batting and head coach. Personally, the only advise I'd give is patience and temperament. Play long and deep, not have to hit every ball... that's a success mantra not many follow.'

Back in 2014 when Kohli endured a lean run in the tour of England -- he scored just 134 runs across in 10 innings -- the then 25 year old turned to Tendulkar for advice.

'I came back from England and spoke to Sachin paaji and had a few sessions with him in Mumbai. I told him that I am working on my hip position. He made me realise the importance of big stride, a forward press against fast bowlers. The moment I started doing that with my hip alignment, things started falling in place nicely and then the Australia tour happened,' he told bcci.tv in an interview in 2020.

On that tour of Australia, Kohli logged his best numbers abroad, scoring 692 runs at 86.50 with four centuries in as many Tests.