News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Goa batters break 90 year old Ranji record!

Goa batters break 90 year old Ranji record!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 14, 2024 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Goa's Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle celebrate on reaching their respective triple centuries against Arunachal Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Plate Division match in Porvorim, Goa, on Thursday

IMAGE: Goa's Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle celebrate on reaching their respective triple centuries against Arunachal Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Plate Division match in Porvorim, Goa, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Goa's Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle etched their names in the annals of Ranji Trophy history during their match against Arunachal Pradesh during their Plate Group match in Porvorim, Goa, on Thursday.

Kauthankar (314*) and Bakle (300*) made history when they stitched up a mammoth partnership of 606 runs (in 448 balls) for the third wicket, before the declaration came at the score of 727 for 2. Goa have a 643-run first-innings lead with two days of cricket still to play.

Kauthankar and Bakle's partnership is second only to 624 runs for the third wicket, achieved by Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene during a Test match against South Africa in Colombo, SSC in July 2006.

 

According to statistician Mohandas Meno, 'in October 2016, Maharashtra's Swapnil Gugale (351*) and Ankit Bawne (258*) put together an unbeaten 594 runs for the third wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, skipper Gugale decided to declare the innings while they were still 30 runs short of the world record. In a later press conference, Gugale admitted that he was unaware of the record then and had he known, he would have opted to continue batting to achieve it. Now the above three partnerships occupy the top three positions in all first-class cricket history!'

An aggressive batter, Kauthankar, 29, scored his career-best score on reaching his maiden triple hundred in a mere 205 deliveries, his innings inclusive of 43 boundaries and four towering sixes as the Arunachal fielders were sent on a leather hunt.

Kauthankar quickfire knock places him third in the all-time list of fastest First-Class triple hundreds by Indians.

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal set the record for the fastest First-Class triple century last year, reaching the landmark in just 147 balls, a knock which eclipsed the previous 39-year record held by Indian legend Ravi Shastri.

South Africa's Marco Marais scored a 191-ball triple ton against Eastern Province in 2017 to become the second fastest to 300 in First Class cricket.

Earlier, Kauthankar's 200 came in just 146 balls, making it the fourth-fastest double-century in Ranji Trophy history.

Kauthankar had smashed his previous best of 250 runs just last week against Mizoram.

After lunch, Kauthankar's partner Kashyap Bakle then brought up his triple hundred in 269 deliveries (39 fours and two sixes), making his the third-fastest triple ton by an Indian in First-Class cricket.

This match also marked only the second time in Ranji history that two batters have scored triple hundreds in the same innings, the first being Tamil Nadu's WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh in 1989 against Goa.

Goa's total of 727/2 now stands as the second-highest in the Ranji Trophy Plate division, only behind Meghalaya's mammoth 826 against Sikkim in 2018, and ranks as the ninth-highest across the entire Ranji Trophy competition.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...
Ramandeep Does A SKY With First Ball 6
Ramandeep Does A SKY With First Ball 6
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
Bulldozer justice: 'My house was razed overnight'
Bulldozer justice: 'My house was razed overnight'
Sensex drops 111 pts on FII selling, high inflation
Sensex drops 111 pts on FII selling, high inflation
Cong wants separate Constitution in Kashmir: Modi
Cong wants separate Constitution in Kashmir: Modi
High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM
High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!
SEE: Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home
SEE: Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances