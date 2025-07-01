Is Rohit Holidaying In Switzerland?

All Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma is enjoying a break from cricket.



Rohit along with wife Ritika, their children, daughter Samaira and baby boy Ahaan, and Ritika's parents are relaxing in some stunning, picturesque locations.

Although Rohit didn't tag the location in Instagram, some fans claimed the family is holidaying in Kandersteg -- a village in Switzerland, known for its beautiful landscapes and clear blue lakes.

Rohit, who turned 38 in April, announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, having bid adieu to T20 Internationals after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title last year.

His focus is solely on One-Day Internationals, with his sights firmly set on leading India to glory in the 2027 ODI World Cup.