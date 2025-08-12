Is Parag Reason For Samson's RR Exit?

'If you consider Parag for captaincy, how do you expect Samson to stay?'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson's surprising decision to part ways with Rajasthan Royals, a franchise where he started his IPL journey in 2013, came as a big shock.



It has been widely speculated that Samson has asked the Royals to release him ahead of this year's IPL auction.



Returning from a hand injury, Samson played as the Impact Sub in a few matches in IPL 2025, with Parag taking over the captaincy.

Additionally, he also lost his position as opener courtesy of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's smashing performances with the bat.



Some reports also suggest a possible rift with Coach Rahul Dravid, adding to the speculation surrounding his departure.



Former India and Tamil Nadu batter Subramaniam Badrinath believes Parag's emergence could be one of the reasons behind Samson's sudden departure from the Royals.



'I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?' asked Badrinath on his YouTube channel Cric It with Badri.



Samson is being linked to Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to retire after IPL 2026.

Badrinath has his doubts if Samson, who plays as an opener in T20s, is the right replacement for Dhoni, who has mainly played the role of a finisher in his career.



'If Sanju Samson does come to CSK, then he could be the like-for-like replacement for M S Dhoni. Samson is a batter who can bat in the top three or four spots in the batting order. He is not someone who could fit in the number five or six spot in the playing XI.'

'CSK are strong in those areas of the playing XI. (Ayush) Mhatre is settled, (Ruturaj) Gaikwad is settled, (Dewald) Brevis is settled.'



Badrinath, who played two Tests, seven ODIs and one T20I for India, is unsure whether CSK splurge to get Samson, who was retained by Royals for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) last year.



'I am not sure if CSK would do a transaction like Mumbai Indians did to get Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. So even if Sanju Samson comes in, the question remains whether CSK can fit him into the playing XI,' he added.



His IPL future might be a subject of intense debate but Samson expressed gratitude to Royals for transforming his career.

'RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of,' Samson told former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show.



'That time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I'm very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me.'