Parag's 'Disrespectful' Gesture Sparks ANGER

IMAGE: Riyan Parag was seen signing autographs and interacting with the ground staff, the moment where he casually threw the phone instead of handing it back has sparked a backlash on social media. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag is facing criticism for an on-field gesture after his team's victory over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday.

Following RR's six run win at the Barsapara cricket stadium, a video surfaced online showing Parag tossing a phone back to security personnel after posing for a photo with them.

While Parag was seen signing autographs and interacting with the ground staff, the moment where he casually threw the phone instead of handing it back has sparked backlash on social media.

Fans slammed the young cricketer for what they perceived as disrespectful behaviour, calling for more humility in his interactions.

This was Rajasthan's final game at their adopted second home, Guwahati, a venue they first incorporated in 2023 alongside Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium.

The match was particularly special for Parag, a local hero from Assam, who was handed the captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson.

Despite a rocky start to the season, Rajasthan bounced back with a much-needed win against CSK.

Samson, who suffered a finger injury during India's T20I series against England in February, has been playing as an impact substitute in RR's first three games.

Dhruv Jurel has taken over wicketkeeping duties while Parag led the side in Sanju's absence. Samson is expected to return to full-time captaincy for RR's next match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 5, pending medical clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.