Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli and Co get into the groove for WTC

Kohli and Co get into the groove for WTC

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: June 10, 2021 12:43 IST
Jasprit Bumrah at a team training session

With less than a week to go for the World Test Championship final, the Indian cricket team has commenced preparations in right earnest for the coveted title.

Virat Kohli and his men hit the nets for the first time since their arrival on English shores last week.

The BCCI tweeted a video of the team's first training session on Wednesday.

 

 

'We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high. #TeamIndia's preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final,' BCCI captioned the video.

Rediff Cricket
Related News: BCCI, WTC, WTC21, Kohli
