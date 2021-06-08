'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul

June 08, 2021 12:28 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul seems to be enjoying the sunny weather in England as the Indian players quarantine at the Hilton Hotel attached to Southampton's Ageas Bowl stadium ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next week.

Rahul, who is unlikely to play the WTC final barring any injuries, is soaking in the sights around the Ageas Bowl.

'Sunshine and good feelings,' Rahul captioned his Instagram post, provoking Shubman Gill to ask: 'Where do you find these locations to click pictures?'

Rahul also gave us a glimpse of how he spends time in the hotel room, which includes drinking coffee and witnessing the beautiful sunset from his balcony.