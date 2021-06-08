News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul

'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul

By Rediff Cricket
June 08, 2021 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photographs: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram
 

K L Rahul seems to be enjoying the sunny weather in England as the Indian players quarantine at the Hilton Hotel attached to Southampton's Ageas Bowl stadium ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next week.

Rahul, who is unlikely to play the WTC final barring any injuries, is soaking in the sights around the Ageas Bowl.

'Sunshine and good feelings,' Rahul captioned his Instagram post, provoking Shubman Gill to ask: 'Where do you find these locations to click pictures?'

KL Rahul

Rahul also gave us a glimpse of how he spends time in the hotel room, which includes drinking coffee and witnessing the beautiful sunset from his balcony.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'
Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
10 Times Shilpa Shetty gave Fashion Goals
10 Times Shilpa Shetty gave Fashion Goals
Uttam's Take: Manjul, We Stand With You
Uttam's Take: Manjul, We Stand With You
Captain Chhetri eclipses Messi in top scorers' list
Captain Chhetri eclipses Messi in top scorers' list

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'

WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'

'No one in the world will take it easy against India'

'No one in the world will take it easy against India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use