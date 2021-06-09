DK's lunch date with Sunny G

June 09, 2021 17:31 IST

Looks like Dinesh Karthik is keen to learn the ropes of being a broadcaster from one of the best in the business.

DK posted a picture with Sunil Gavaskar at a restaurant in England.

'Lunch date with the legend!' DK posted on his Facebook page.

DK won applause at the mic during the India-England series and will continue to be part of Sky Sports' star-studded commentary line-up for The Hundred which begins with a women's game between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on July 21.

DK will also comment on the India-England Tests which begin in August. Sharing the commentary box with Karthik will be Freddy Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Kumar Sangakkara and others.