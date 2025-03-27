'IPL's Youngsters Can Beat Pakistan'

'India wins all matches because they make the team on merit, not like us.'

IMAGE: Pakistan suffered a 1-4 thrashing in the T20I series in New Zealand despite the Kiwis missing several of their regular players. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal slammed the Pakistan team for the 'shameful' T20I series defeat in New Zealand and urged the selectors to learn from India on how to pick the national team based on performance.



Pakistan suffered a 1-4 thrashing in the T20I series in New Zealand despite the Kiwis missing several of their regular players who are participating in IPL 2025.



Akmal, who played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan, called up on the selectors to learn from India on how to pick teams based on merit.



'Our team looked like a local team. It was a shameful performance. Our performance is zero, and nobody has realised it,' Kamran said on his YouTube channel.



'Look at the ongoing IPL. If you play the youngsters playing there against this Pakistan team, they will win the series.

'India wins all the matches because they make the team on merit, not like us. In Pakistan, teams are made based on favourites.'