Kohli Cracks Up; Dhoni Mentors Spinner

March 27, 2025 10:47 IST

Virat Kohli with Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Shivam Dube in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Virat Kohli caught up with Shivam Dube as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings practiced ahead of their IPL 2025 clash in Chennai on Friday.

The duo shared a lighthearted moment, breaking into laughter over a joke during the practice session.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Noor Ahmad

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Noor Ahmad. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Meanwhile, it was a chance of a lifetime for Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad as he got to spend time with CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the nets.

The India and CSK great appeared to be offering the young spinner advice on bowling lengths.

 

The 43 year old turned back the clock as he came up with a brilliant display of wicketkeeping -- a lightning quick stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav off spinner Ahmad.

Tim David with Nathan Ellis

IMAGE: Tim David and Nathan Ellis. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Elsewhere, Australians Tim David and Nathan Ellis, who play for RCB and CSK respectively, got a chance to meet on the sidelines of the nets.

