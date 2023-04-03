News
The one player everyone looks up to in GT dressing room

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 19:21 IST
Shubman Gill's work ethic helps him in tough situations: Vijay Shankar

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is the new poster boy of Indian cricket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shubman Gill's tremendous work ethic is worth following and something that has helped him in the past during tough times, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar said on Monday.

 

Gill, the new poster boy of Indian cricket played a stellar knock in a winning cause against Chennai Super Kings, is a player everyone looks up to in the GT dressing room.

"Gill is an inspiration and it has been an honour to share the dressing room with him for Gujarat and earlier for India A. He is an outstanding player. His work ethic is tremendous and that is what helps you get out of tough situations," Vijay said on eve of IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

The 'Impact Player' rule many believe would nullify role of all-rounders but Vijay believes that he has enough skills to be selected for a particular role.

"I enjoy batting and bowling and tomorrow if an injury happens, I am ready to play any role that the team wants me to perform," he said.

