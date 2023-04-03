News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another injury setback for RCB

Another injury setback for RCB

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 18:25 IST
RCB pacer Reece Topley is sidelined after dislocating his right shoulder while fielding during the match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IMAGE: RCB pacer Reece Topley is sidelined after dislocating his right shoulder while fielding during the match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another injury blow as their pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

RCB head coach Mike Hesson said Englishman Topley's injury status will be known after the results of the scans come in.

 

“Unfortunately, his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in,” Hesson told RCB's YouTube channel after the team's win on Sunday.

“He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully he is alright.”

RCB made a terrific start to the season with a eight-wicket win over MI in front of their home fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but with Topley joining the list of injured players, the team management will have concerns going deeper into the tournament.

Topley, if sidelined for a longer duration, will join the likes of right-handed batter Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on the bench. While Patidar, nursing a heel injury, is set to miss at least the first half of IPL, Hazlewood is likely to miss the first seven matches.

Source: PTI
Why SRH coach Lara is 'impressed' with Natarajan
Kohli's Crash Course For Tilak, Nehal
Million dollar pay packets for Aus women cricketers!
Pak's Deadly Drone Delivered Package
Yasin Bhatkal planned to nuke Surat town, notes court
Kudligi BJP MLA latest to join Cong in Karnataka
Bommai, Sidda Take Break From Polls To...
SEE: Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Trevor Gonsalves has big shoes to fill

