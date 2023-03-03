News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni-led CSK begin training, get rousing reception

Dhoni-led CSK begin training, get rousing reception

By Rediff Cricket
March 03, 2023 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Indian Premier League 2023 kicks off on March 31 and Chennai Super Kings’ fans can’t keep calm. Their Thala will be playing his first IPL match in Chennai after three years' gap due to COVID restrictions.

 

CSK

CSK shared a photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni arriving at the hotel upon his arrival. 'Thala Dharisanam, finally!'

MS Dhoni

 

Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat in the opening match on March 31 and Dhoni & Co. started training at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

On Thursday night, Dhoni, 41, could be seen welcomed with a grand welcome at the Chennai airport. The festivities continued after he arrived at the hotel as well.

CSK

In a video shared by the CSK, Dhoni could be seen receiving a bouquet and posing for a photo with a young fan as well before making his way to his room.

CSK also shared videos of other stars arriving at the team hotel. Among these were Ambati Rayudu and former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. All-rounder Shivam Dube also posed for the cameras upon arrival at the team hotel.

CSK

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return
Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return
The IPL 2023 Schedule
The IPL 2023 Schedule
Why CSK paid Rs 16.25 crore for Stokes!
Why CSK paid Rs 16.25 crore for Stokes!
WPL: Beginning of new dawn for India's Gen-Next
WPL: Beginning of new dawn for India's Gen-Next
Child rights body seeks probe against Raut, Chadha
Child rights body seeks probe against Raut, Chadha
'WPL gives us opportunity to learn from legends'
'WPL gives us opportunity to learn from legends'
Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani
Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

IPL 2023: The Rs 5,000 Crore Battle!

IPL 2023: The Rs 5,000 Crore Battle!

What Should Change In Indian Cricket?

What Should Change In Indian Cricket?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances