Dhoni-led CSK begin training, get rousing reception

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Indian Premier League 2023 kicks off on March 31 and Chennai Super Kings’ fans can’t keep calm. Their Thala will be playing his first IPL match in Chennai after three years' gap due to COVID restrictions.

CSK shared a photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni arriving at the hotel upon his arrival. 'Thala Dharisanam, finally!'

Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat in the opening match on March 31 and Dhoni & Co. started training at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

On Thursday night, Dhoni, 41, could be seen welcomed with a grand welcome at the Chennai airport. The festivities continued after he arrived at the hotel as well.

In a video shared by the CSK, Dhoni could be seen receiving a bouquet and posing for a photo with a young fan as well before making his way to his room.

CSK also shared videos of other stars arriving at the team hotel. Among these were Ambati Rayudu and former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. All-rounder Shivam Dube also posed for the cameras upon arrival at the team hotel.