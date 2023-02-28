News
Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return

Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return

Source: PTI
February 28, 2023 21:02 IST
The 29-year-old Jasprit Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: The 29-year-old Jasprit Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Failing to fully recover from his back injury, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, a BCCI source told PTI on Tuesday.

It's yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, would require a back surgery.

 

"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said.

The development means that Bumrah is now also set to miss the World Test Championship final (if India qualify), which starts on June 7 at The Oval.

Bumrah was initially named in India's T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2023 begins on March 31, and Bumrah has been the lead pacer for Mumbai Indians for many seasons now. The ODI World Cup is scheduled in October-November in India.

Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.

Last year, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. He was rushed back into the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home before the T20 World Cup, and he has not played cricket since then.

Source: PTI
