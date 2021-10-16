If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR, says Dhoni

'If you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives the IPL winner’s trophy from BCCI secretary Jay Shah as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly applauds. Photograph: BCCI

After winning the Indian Premier League for the fourth time, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained tight-lipped on his participation in the next year's edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.

For IPL 2022, there will be two new teams, and it needs to be seen how many players a franchise can retain before the mega auction.

"Again, I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer.

“The core group… we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

Faf du Plessis's 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

"Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have.

“If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR! Huge credit to the coaches, team, and support staff. The break really helped them. Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match-winners coming game after game and doing really well," said Dhoni.

"Every final is special. If you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts. Frankly, no chats; we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one; our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure," he added.

With Friday’s triumph, MS Dhoni's squad won the IPL for the fourth time, having previously emerged triumphant in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

“Our practice sessions have been good. I would love to thank the fans, wherever we've played, even when we were in South Africa, we've always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave. Thanks to all of them. It feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully, we'll be back in Chennai for the fans."