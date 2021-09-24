News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » J&K's Malik is Natarajan's short-term Covid replacement at Sunrisers

J&K's Malik is Natarajan's short-term Covid replacement at Sunrisers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 24, 2021 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Medium pacer Umran Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir, picking up four wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Uncapped medium pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Thangarasu Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021.

 

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.

The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and, picking up four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.

"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment."

"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the release added.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble. He has taken 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I wanted to bat and hit sixes like Ganguly, says Iyer
I wanted to bat and hit sixes like Ganguly, says Iyer
IPL: The 'superstars' behind KKR's resurgence in UAE
IPL: The 'superstars' behind KKR's resurgence in UAE
'Money talks, nobody would say no to India'
'Money talks, nobody would say no to India'
Sensex ends above 60K mark as bulls go on overdrive
Sensex ends above 60K mark as bulls go on overdrive
2 gunmen shoot dead gangster in Delhi court, killed
2 gunmen shoot dead gangster in Delhi court, killed
After Biden, Harris to meet Quad leaders
After Biden, Harris to meet Quad leaders
'Wise for US to have a good relationship with India'
'Wise for US to have a good relationship with India'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

PIX: Away From the KKR-MI Battle...

PIX: Away From the KKR-MI Battle...

Why Mumbai Indians are not rushing back Hardik...

Why Mumbai Indians are not rushing back Hardik...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances