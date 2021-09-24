J&K's Malik is Natarajan's short-term Covid replacement at Sunrisers

IMAGE: Medium pacer Umran Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir, picking up four wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Uncapped medium pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Thangarasu Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.



"Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.



The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and, picking up four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.



"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment."



"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the release added.



Left-arm pacer Natarajan is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble. He has taken 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.