Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why SRH needs Kane Williamson

Why SRH needs Kane Williamson

By Rediff Cricket
April 15, 2021 10:56 IST
IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad need a reliable batsman like Kane Williamson in the middle order. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad look good on paper. However, after two successive losses in IPL 2021, SRH will need to quickly get their act together.

Poor team selection and troubled batting are costing the team more than ever.

SRH need a reliable batsman in the middle order. The calm, reliable and supremely talented Kane Williamson is the player they need at this hour.

Williamson -- who SRH Captain David Warner calls 'Banker' for the cool way he accumulates runs under pressure -- is yet to feature in this year's IPL.

SRH went in with all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders and replaced him with Jason Holder in Wednesday's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL rule limiting overseas players to four in the playing XI means a selection headache for SRH since Warner and magic spinner Rashid Khan pick themselves.

The other two places are contested by Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, new SRH pick Jason Roy, Holder and Nabi.

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Williamson and quoted Anu Malik's song from Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na, indicating that SRH should bring the Kiwi into the playing XI to avoid the kind of batting collapses Sunrisers has suffered in their first two IPL 2021 games.

'Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main Hoon Na', Sehwag tweeted.

Sanjay Manjrekar was less flamboyant in his suggestion that echoed Sehwag's to include Williamson for SRH's next game.

In 12 IPL 2020 games, Williamson scored 317 runs with a highest of 67 and a strike rate of 133.75.

Rediff Cricket
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

