News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bitter pill to swallow, says Warner after loss against RCB

Bitter pill to swallow, says Warner after loss against RCB

Source: ANI
April 15, 2021 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I was quite disappointed with how we went - cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts'

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner said certain tactical changes need to be enforced. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, on Wednesday, concurred his side's loss by six runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a bitter pill to swallow.

 

"(The loss) is a very big, bitter pill to swallow. Obviously Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) batted well but our bowlers did well to restrict them. It was just about building a partnership and I was quite disappointed with how we went - cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts," Warner said.

Warner, who expects the wicket to get better at Chepauk over the coming weeks, said certain tactical changes need to be enforced to ensure a better result in the next game.

"We know how to approach in the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better. We need minimum damage in the PowerPlay and play simple cricket," the Australian opener signed off.

SRH faces defending champion Mumbai Indians in its next game on Saturday. RCB, on the other hand, will square off against KKR in match number 10 a day later.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
RCB's 'execution under pressure was spot on'
RCB's 'execution under pressure was spot on'
PIX: Shahbaz stars in RCB's stunning win over SunRisers
PIX: Shahbaz stars in RCB's stunning win over SunRisers
Rajasthan Royals captain Samson believes in his team
Rajasthan Royals captain Samson believes in his team
When actresses played heroines on screen
When actresses played heroines on screen
Kerala CM discharged from hospital after Covid
Kerala CM discharged from hospital after Covid
CL PIX: Real frustrate Liverpool; City reach semis
CL PIX: Real frustrate Liverpool; City reach semis
Why Vidya wakes up at 3 am
Why Vidya wakes up at 3 am

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Turning Point: Ahmed's three-wicket burst

Turning Point: Ahmed's three-wicket burst

Top Performer: Ahmed spins it RCB's way

Top Performer: Ahmed spins it RCB's way

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use