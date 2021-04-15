News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Kohli smashed a chair...

When Kohli smashed a chair...

By Rediff Cricket
April 15, 2021 09:45 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was livid with himself after losing his wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a chair with his bat when he walked back to the dugout after losing his wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday, April 14.

Kohli was visibly livid with himself after losing his wicket and was reprimanded for breach of the Code of Conduct of the Indian Premier League.

It all happened in the 13th over when Kohli top edged a Jason Holder delivery to fine-leg where Vijay Shankar took a good diving catch to dismiss the RCB skipper for 33.

'Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,' the IPL statement said.

Virat Kohli

Kohli wasn't happy about his dismissal and he hit the boundary cushion as well as a chair on his way back to the pavilion.

RCB managed only 149 for eight, but stopped SRH at 143 for nine to notch up their second consecutive win and go on top of the points table.

Rediff Cricket
