IPL PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: April 14, 2021 22:18 IST

Images from Wednesday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell played a leading hand to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell scored a 41-ball 59 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 149 for 8 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

The dashing Australian batsman was Royal Challengers’ top scorer, hitting five fours and three maximums, as he registered his first fifty in five years.

Skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz Ahmed (14) and Kyle Jamieson (12) also made valuable contributions to give the total a semblance of respectability.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan takes the catch to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (3-30) was the pick of the SunRisers bowlers even as Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan excelled, claiming two wickets for 18 runs and taking a superb catch.

SunRisers captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl. Shahbaz Nadeem and Holder replaced Sandeep Shankar and Mohammed Nabi in Hyderabad’s playing eleven.

Devdutt Padikkal was included in Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing eleven having recovered from COVID-19 and opened with skipper Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli celebrate a four during their partnership. Photograph: BCCI

RCB, who began their campaign with a morale-boosting victory over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, got off to a steady start, the openers putting up 19 runs before Padikkal was out in the third over.

He pulled one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem took the catch at mid-wicket. Padikkal out for 11.

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar takes the catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Shahbaz Ahmed, who replaced Padikkal, hit a six before making his way back.

Ahmed came down the track and attacked a delivery from Nadeem, but with no pace on the ball he was unable to get the distance as Rashid completed a good catch, running across from deep square leg.

Ahmed was out for 14 and RCB 47-2 in the seventh over.

Kohli and Maxwell steadied the innings a bit before the skipper departed.

IMAGE: Jason Holder shows Virat Kohli the way back to the dressing room after dismissing him. Photograph: BCCI

Jason Holder, back in the attack, bowled a slower one, back of length. Kohli got the top edge and Vijay Shankar completed a good catch, running in from the deep.

Kohli was out for 33 and RCB 91-3 in the 13th over.

Much was expected from AB de Villiers (1), but the South African lasted just five balls.

Rashid Khan sent down a short delivery, and, with no width on offer, de Villiers hit the ball into the waiting hands of Warner at short cover. RCB were 95-4, after 13.4 overs.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan exults after dismissing AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

Rashid Khan struck again in his next over with the wicket of Washington Sundar, who went down on one knee and slog-swept only to be caught superbly by Manish Pandey, who took a diving catch, coming in from the deep.

Sundar was out for 8 and RCB in a mess at 105 for 5 in the 16th over.

New-man in Daniel Christian lasted just two deliveries, Thangarasu Natarajan having him caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha as RCB were reduced to 109 for 6 after 16.4 overs.

Holder then returned to the attack and struck first ball. Kyle Jamieson tried to loft the ball for a maximum but sent it straight to long-on into the hands of Manisxh Pandey.

He was out for 12 to the first delivery of the 20th over and RCB 136 for 7.

But Maxwell continued his lone fightback bringing up his 50, his first in five years before falling for 59 off the last ball of the innings as Royal Challengers Bangalore finished with 149-8.