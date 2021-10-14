Before the IPL 2021 qualifier 2 game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, DC's Australian star Steve Smith and KKR's Kiwi Head Coach Brendon McCullum were spotted in this strange pose.

Did Brendon challenge Steve to a who can do more push ups contest? Or was it a quick race in the park?

Please click on the image to see what Brendon and Steve are up to.

Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com