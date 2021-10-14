News
Who Won?

By Rediff Cricket
October 14, 2021 10:14 IST
Before the IPL 2021 qualifier 2 game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, DC's Australian star Steve Smith and KKR's Kiwi Head Coach Brendon McCullum were spotted in this strange pose.

Did Brendon challenge Steve to a who can do more push ups contest? Or was it a quick race in the park?

 

Please click on the image to see what Brendon and Steve are up to.

Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
Like India Jersey for T20 World Cup?
Shardul replaces Axar in T20 World Cup squad
'No matter the wicket, Kohli will always perform'
Dimitrov fights back to stun US Open champ Medvedev
Renu's strike helps India women down Chinese Taipei
India ride on Chhetri's brace to enter SAFF final
Why I proposed at an army camp
