Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dada May Skip IPL Final

Dada May Skip IPL Final

By ANI Photo
Last updated on: October 14, 2021 08:23 IST
BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly appears to have decided to skip the IPL 2021 final in the UAE, choosing to -- like what every Bengali would do -- spend time in his native Kolkata during Durga Puja.

 

 

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clicks a selfie on Maha Ashtami of the Durga Puja festival at the Ballygunge Cultural Association in Kolkata, October 13, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
