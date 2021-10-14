Dada May Skip IPL Final

BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly appears to have decided to skip the IPL 2021 final in the UAE, choosing to -- like what every Bengali would do -- spend time in his native Kolkata during Durga Puja.

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clicks a selfie on Maha Ashtami of the Durga Puja festival at the Ballygunge Cultural Association in Kolkata, October 13, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

