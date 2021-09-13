What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner is undergoing a six-day quarantine in his hotel room in Dubai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting mainstay David Warner is wasting no time while quarantining in his hotel room in Dubai.

The Australian is doing some shadow batting practice in his hotel room so he is ready to hit the ground running when he finishes his quarantine.

'Have to keep the feet moving, adapt to conditions and take in the non-existing fresh air. This is all about trying to tick the legs and body over so I am able to hit the ground running when out of quarantine,' Warner captioned the video posted on Sunday.

'Quarantine or No Quarantine: Practice is a must, right, @davidwarner31?', his team asked the IPL legend.

Warner arrived in the UAE on Friday, September 10 -- missing his eldest daughter Ivy's 7th birthday on Saturday, September 11 -- and will undergo a six-day quarantine in his hotel room before he is allowed to join his team-mates in practice.

Warner -- who lost his SRH captaincy during the first phase of IPL 2021 -- will hope to turn around Sunrisers's fortunes in the second leg in the UAE, which kicks off on September 19.

Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the points standings with just one win from seven games in the first leg of the T20 league in India which was postponed in May due to COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble.

Warner had a good showing in the first leg of IPL 2021, with 193 runs in six games with two half-centuries.

With his opening partner Jonny Bairstow pulling out of the IPL's UAE phase -- Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will have to steer SRH to big totals before The Iceman -- Captain Kane Williamson -- comes to the crease.