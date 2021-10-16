IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Wins MVP Race

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's 50 Most Valuable Players.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel has been a star bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Not surprisingly, at the end of the IPL 2021 league phase, the top two places were held by Harshal Patel, the bowler with the Purple Cup, and K L Rahul, the batter with the Orange Cap.

The table below lists players with the highest Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI).

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The last column also lists the best (lowest) Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which is obtained by dividing the player's auction price in US$ by the 'runs equivalent' that he has contributed.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Captain K L Rahul celebrates a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Best Performing Players after League Phase, Match 56

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Harshal Patel RCB IND 51 31 5 2 128 30 8.4 14 643 43 2 K L Rahul KXI IND 626 98 48 30 139 0 13 629 2429 3 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 227 62 19 9 146 10 6.8 14 568 1712 4 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 498 78 47 21 147 3 8.5 14 566 2638 5 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 546 95 53 20 138 0 14 537 414 6 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 83 22 9 2 120 18 6.7 14 524 2385 7 Sanju Samson RR IND 484 119 45 17 137 0 14 508 2187 8 Avesh Khan DC IND 5 5 1 0 167 22 7.2 14 506 192 9 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 16 5 1 0 94.1 21 7.5 14 504 1929 10 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 533 101 56 20 137 0 14 503 110 11 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 544 92 61 14 128 0 14 487 1483 12 VarunChakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 50 16 6.5 14 475 1170 13 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 13 9 0 0 76.5 19 7.5 14 444 1502 14 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 304 58 27 16 133 5 6.3 13 438 2220 15 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 441 99 42 18 140 0 12 431 322 16 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 401 82 47 14 157 0 13 424 393 17 Jason Holder SRH WI 85 47 2 6 118 16 7.8 8 398 262 18 Kieron Pollard MI WI 245 87 16 16 149 5 7.2 14 398 1884 19 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 377 74 39 10 143 0 14 395 211 20 Axar Patel DC IND 26 12 1 1 83.9 15 6.4 10 393 1767 21 Rishabh Pant DC IND 362 58 38 8 127 0 14 390 5342 22 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 2 1 0 0 66.7 18 8.3 12 388 72 23 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 10 8 0 0 37 16 7.3 14 380 2193 24 Andre Russell KKR WI 183 54 14 14 153 11 9.9 10 375 3148 25 A B de Villiers RCB IND 302 76 22 16 150 0 14 371 4118 26 Shardul Thakur CSK IND 5 3 0 0 125 18 8.6 14 368 981 27 Chris Morris RR SA 67 36 2 5 137 15 9.2 11 358 6304 28 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 390 101 42 14 126 0 13 343 81 29 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 47 23 3 4 261 12 7.6 9 337 2638 30 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 317 82 40 10 143 0 14 323 1376 31 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 1 1 0 0 25 12 6.4 9 323 860 32 Virat Kohli RCB IND 366 72 38 9 120 0 14 323 7310 33 Sunil Narine KKR WI 34 21 3 2 117 10 6.5 11 322 5392 34 Rahul Chahar MI IND 14 8 1 0 93.3 13 7.4 11 321 822 35 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 13 9 2 0 217 13 8.4 13 319 1829 36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 381 63 33 14 127 0 11.1 13 315 6614 37 Trent Boult MI NZ 1 1 0 0 25 13 7.9 14 306 1452 38 Nitish Rana KKR IND 347 80 33 15 126 0 6 14 302 1564 39 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 1 1 0 0 100 13 8.4 13 295 377 40 Jos Buttler RR ENG 254 124 27 13 153 0 7 289 2115 41 Shubman Gill KKR IND 352 57 39 11 119 0 14 286 874 42 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 20 12 1 1 76.9 9 7 14 286 1263 43 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 256 72 16 17 153 0 14 284 1076 44 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 93 66 5 8 166 9 8.8 7 277 7772 45 Krunal Pandya MI IND 143 39 10 6 116 5 8 13 258 4737 46 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 249 50 32 10 148 0 10 258 1292 47 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 248 63 20 15 142 0 7 255 1198 48 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 204 40 21 6 138 0 14 250 4111 49 Manish Pandey SRH IND 292 69 21 10 124 0 8 250 6111 50 Lockie Ferguson KKR NZ 0 0 0 0 10 6.2 5 247 900

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com