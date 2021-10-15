IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Dubai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Opener Faf du Plessis scored 7 fours and 3 sixes in a fiery 86 off 59 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to an imposing total in the Indian Premier League final against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis saved his best for last, scoring a blazing 86 off 59 balls, as Chennai Super Kings put up an imposing 192 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League, in Dubai, on Friday.

The 37-year-old South African was well-supported by Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20 balls) after the exit of fellow-opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27 balls).

The former Proteas skipper got a reprieve in third over when wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik bungled an easy stumping chance. He went on to make full use of the ‘life’ by smashing seven fours and three sixes before finishing as second highest run-getter in the IPL behind Ruturaj Gaikwad (635).

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits over the top for six. Photograph: BCCI

Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Gaikwad and Plessis opened the batting for the Super Kings while left-arm spinner Shakib Al-Hassan commenced the bowling for KKR.

After a watchful first two overs, off which came six runs from the first and just three in the next, the pair got going. They got eight runs from the sixth over as CSK were 50 at the end of it.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine reacts after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The Knight Riders, however, got the breakthrough immediately after the time-out as Sunil Narine struck with the first delivery of his second over.

Gaikwad advanced down the track early and tried to loft a full delivery down long-on, but did not hit cleanly and Shivam Mavi took the offering at long-off.

Gaikwad was out for 32 off 27 balls, including 3 fours and a six, and CSK were 61 for 1, at the start of the ninth over.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa scores the second of his three sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Following Gaikwad's exit, du Plessis became the aggressor. He and new-man-in Uthappa went hard at everything thrown at them.

Du Plessis brought up his 50, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes, off only 35 balls, as CSK powered to 104 for 1 after 12 overs.

Uthappa hit Varun Chakravarthy for a huge six off the second delivery of the 13th over to bring up the 50-run partnership with du Plessis.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates after trapping Robin Uthappa leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Narine returned for his fourth over and was also dispatched by Uthappa for a six over deep mid-wicket off a free-hit off the second delivery.

However, the West Indian had the last laugh when he trapped Uthappa leg before wicket off the next one.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali scored a brisk 37 off 20 balls, which included 2 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

The batter tried to reverse sweep, missed and was rapped on the pad. Uthappa took the review and ball tracking showed it was going to hit the stumps.

Uthappa scored 31 off 15 balls, including 3 sixes, as CSK were reduced to 124 for 2, in the 14th over.

Moeen joined du Plessis in the middle and he too fired on all cylinders as the Super Kings piled on the runs.

IMAGE: Shivam Mavi celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis with captain Eoin Morgan. Photograph: BCCI

Du Plessis was out to the last ball of the innings, caught by Venkatesh Iyer at long-off off the bowling of Mavi. The

South African went after a fuller delivery but did not get enough on it.

He was out after a brilliant 86 off 59 balls, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes as Chennai Super Kings finished with 192 for 3.