IPL: Morgan confident of ending batting slump

October 04, 2021 14:50 IST
Eoin Morgan has scored just 111 runs in 13 matches this IPL season.

IMAGE: KKR captain Eoin Morgan has scored just 111 runs in 13 matches this IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is concerned over his lack of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament but the England batsman said he is confident of scripting a comeback.

Morgan has scored a total of 111 runs in 13 matches in the IPL this season, with an average of a lowly 11.10.

The 35-year-old's recent batting woes have also raised concerns over his form ahead of the World Cup, where he will lead England, who face defending champions West Indies in their opening match on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

 

"I am short of runs in this phase of the tournament, the whole tournament in general," Morgan said after Sunday's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which boosted their playoffs chances.

"I am very lucky to be in a position where I have been through stages like this in my career.

"I think the longer you go without contributing a significant score, the closer you are to actually contributing. And that's coming from experience."

A win in their final game on Thursday should steer Kolkata into the playoffs, where they will join Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
