Top Performers: Chahar, Boult scuttle SRH

Last updated on: April 18, 2021 10:20 IST

IMAGE: Trent Boult finished with figures of 3 for 28. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Needing 151 to win, all SunRisers Hyderabad batsmen had to do was get off to a good start, but Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult bowled a tight opening over, giving away just two runs.

Although Boult was taken to the cleaners by Jonny Bairstow in the third over, he returned at the backend of the innings to script SunRisers' collapse, taking out Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed in two overs to finish with figures of 3 for 28.

Again it was Rahul Chahar -- the star of Mumbai's win over KKR -- who manufactured a middle order collapse to cripple SunRisers' chase.

After Jonny Bairstow fell, SRH would have expected Manish Pandey to stick with Captain David Warner and chip at the total.

But Pandey showed no patience, went after a full ball and sliced at it only to hand a catch to Kieron Pollard at long-off.

Chahar went for a few in his next over, but came back brilliant, giving only four runs before getting another breakthrough, this time in the form of Virat Singh, who got done in while going for a big swipe against a googly, only to send the ball to Suryakumar Yadav at long-off.

In the same over, the leg-spinner took out Abhishek Sharma to have the SRH batting in tatters and finish with figures of 3 for 19 off his 4 overs.

Chahar put Mumbai Indians back in the game before Boult wrapped it up at the death to help MI win and take them atop the points table.