Sams joins RCB bubble after negative COVID test

April 17, 2021 17:00 IST

IMAGE: Daniel Sams. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Sams on Saturday joined the team's bio-bubble after testing negative for coronavirus.

Sams tested positive for the virus before the start of the 14th edition of the IPL. RCB had said that the all-rounder tested negative on his arrival at the team hotel in Chennai, but in his second test, he tested positive for the COVID-19.

‘Daniel Sams is out of quarantine and has joined the RCB bio-bubble today with two consecutive negative reports for COVID-19. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams and has declared him fit to join the team after adhering to all the BCCI protocols #PlayBold #IPL2021,’ a tweet from RCB read.

The Australian is the second RCB player who has recovered after contracting the virus. Earlier, opener Devdutt Padikkal joined the side after returning negative for coronavirus.

RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.