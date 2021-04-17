News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Jamieson is loving his maiden Indian experience...

Why Jamieson is loving his maiden Indian experience...

Source: PTI
April 17, 2021 19:18 IST
''It is a bit different back home, a bit harder, but certainly loving my experience so far.'

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Kyle Jamieson bowls during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, April 9, 2021.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Kyle Jamieson bowls during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, April 9, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's style of leadership complements his thought process, feels Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks requires different skill-sets.

 

Jamieson, a 6 foot 8 inch giant, seems to have adjusted to the slower Chepauk tracks, with figures of 1 for 30 and 1 for 27 in two IPL games.

"He (Kohli) is such an experienced leader. He is a skilful leader and the way that he approaches the games certainly complements the way I like to go about things," Jamieson said, on the eve RCB's third match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"He is competitive, he is aggressive and likes to take the game on, which is something I like to adopt as well," Jamieson added.

According to the 26-year-old right-arm medium pacer who has played eight T20 Internationals, five ODIs and six Test for New Zealand, bowling on Indian pitches is a different experience.

"Certainly, different than back home. Pitches at back home tend to be a little bit greener than what was here for the first couple of games; they have been on a slower side than what I have been used to, which has been a good challenge; certainly been enjoying that.

"The lengths probably fraction more back of a length than probably what I am used to. It is a learning experience, the first two games," said Jamieson.

He said he is evolving as a bowler.

"That evolves in each game and (I'm) trying to assess the conditions. We have played onto two relatively slow pitches so far, so I guess the skill-set required is probably little-bit different and teams probably tend to go little-bit harder in the first six overs."

Is he enjoying his maiden Indian experience?

"Yes, it has been good so far. My first time in India and I am loving it. Got through the quarantine week and all okay. Got some training done in the training camp and we are onto the games now. So enjoying so far; it is a bit different back home, a bit harder, but certainly loving my experience so far."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
