Top Performer: Rahul is Punjab's King!

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Captain K L Rahul celebrates a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul smashed a blistering 98 not out to propel Punjab Kings to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings and end their see-saw IPL campaign with a morale-boosting win in Dubai on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

With a place in the IPL play-offs virtually impossible, Punjab looked keen to make a statement with the bat after their bowlers had done well to restrict CSK to 134/6 on a good batting pitch.

Rahul seemed determined to showcase his prowess with the bat, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up later this month.

Punjab's captain started off on the right note, hitting two boundaries off Deepak Chahar in the first over, before carting the CSK pacer for a six in his next.

Josh Hazlewood also suffered at Rahul's hands. He hit the Aussie fast bowler for a four straight down the ground and hit the next ball for another boundary through square leg.

Rahul looked in the mood as he punished Hazlewood's short ball high into the stands over midwicket for his second six in the fourth over.

Shardul Thakur checked Punjab's progress with the wickets of Mayank Agarwaal (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) in his first over. But there was no stopping Rahul who hit Thakur for a six and a four in his next over.

He raced to his fifty from just 25 balls and continued the assault on CSK's bowlers. He played a delighful paddle scoop off Chahar over fine leg for a six and hit the pace bowler for another maximum in his final over.

The experienced Dwayne Bravo was also taken to the cleaners, with Rahul hitting him for a couple of sixes to get 20 runs from the over.

Rahul finished off the match in grand style, slamming Thakur for a six over square leg as Punjab raced to victory in just 13 overs.

It was Rahul at his devastating best, as the right-hander smashed seven fours and eight sixes in his 42-ball knock.