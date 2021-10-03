IPL PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring 50 during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings, in Sharjah, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell scored a blazing fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the Royal Challengers got off to a flying start as skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 55 runs in the first six overs.

However, Moises Henriques pulled things back for Punjab Kings by dismissing RCB’s top order.

The Australian all-rounder took back-to-back wickets, removing Kohli and Dan Christian and then returned to dismiss Padikkal in the 12th over.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is bowled by Moises Henriques. Photograph: BCCI

Maxwell, who is in the midst of one of his best IPL seasons, and AB de Villiers then set about rebuilding the RCB innings and put together a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Maxwell completed his 50 off 29 balls before being caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Mohammed sham for 57 off only 33 balls.

Shahrukh Khan then ran De Villers out after the South African scored a quick 23 off 18 ball, which included a four and two sixes.

IMAGE: Moises Henriques celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli started with a four, while Padikkal hammered Arshdeep Singh (0-42 in 3 overs) for a six over deep mid-wicket and a boundary, in the third over which fetched the Royal Challengers 13 runs.

Padikkal then launched into leggie Ravi Bishnoi (0-35 in 4 overs), striking two boundaries, in similar fashion, over the bowler's head.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal is caught behind by KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli, who got a reprieve in the fifth over as young Sarfaraz Khan, dropped a tough chance at short-mid wicket, then was in his element.

The duo tore into the Punjab Kings attack as they raced to 55 without loss at the end of the Powerplay.

In the eighth over, Padikkal was adjudged not out, despite a wiggle, which was seen off his glove, by the third umpire, off Bishnoi.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan takes the catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

But Punjab pegged RCB back after Henriques (3 for 12 in 4 overs) picked three quick wickets.

He first cleaned up Kohli and off the next delivery forced Dan Christian to give a regulation catch to Sarfaraz Khan.

Henriques then dismissed Padikkal, who nicked one to Rahul, to have RCB tottering at 73-3.

Maxwell then took charge and steered the Royal Challengers to the highest total by any team at Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season.