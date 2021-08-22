News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai Indians cool off in the pool

Mumbai Indians cool off in the pool

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: August 22, 2021 11:18 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar plays volleyball in the pool in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram
 

The Mumbai Indians are hitting their straps as they prepare for the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, starting next month.

The Mumbai Indians -- minus Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav, who are in England as part of India's Test team -- landed in Abu Dhabi on August 13 and then underwent a week-long quarantine.

IMAGE: Off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

MI players celebrated the end of their quarantine with a game of volleyball in the pool at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Senior pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

'Pooling around and cooling off', Mumbai Indians captioned the post on Instagram.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick off the second leg of IPL 2021 with a game against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. MI finished the first leg in India in fourth place with four wins from seven matches.

***

The Mumbai Indians coaching staff enjoyed a special meal to celebrate Onam in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan, talent scout Parthiv Patel, wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More and team manager Rahul Sanghvi, players and MI families enjoyed the delicious Onam spread at the St Regis on Saturday.

'Feasting on the special Onasadya meal during Onam. Thank you to the @stregissaadiyatisland chefs for a tasty meal,' Mumbai Indians captioned the post on Instagram.

Rediff Cricket
