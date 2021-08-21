News
IPL 2021: Australia pacer Ellis joins Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: Australia pacer Ellis joins Punjab Kings

August 21, 2021 10:38 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Ellis is the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.

 

Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh earlier this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The cash-rich T20 league is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for October 15.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
