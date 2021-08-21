Buttler to miss IPL's UAE leg for birth of child

News
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 21, 2021 20:49 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss IPL's second leg in the UAE. Photograph: BCCI

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss the second leg of the Indian Premier League in the UAE due to the impending birth of his second child, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday.

 

The second leg of the T20 league, which was suspended in May due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in India and multiple cases in the IPL bio-bubble, is scheduled to take place in UAE from September 19.

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," Royals tweeted.

The Royals will also be without the service of star England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.

"The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

The Royals have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips, who is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 24-year-old represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket. The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the CPL.

The Royals were placed fifth in the points table before the league was suspended, with three wins from seven matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

