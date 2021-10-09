Turning Point: Losing Openers Cost SRH

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult celebrates Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad, playing the last match of their already dead campaign, were clobbered by Mumbai Indians batsmen who posted a huge total of 235.

The pitch was the best since the UAE leg of the tournament commenced on September 19. So when SRH were asked to chase 236 for victory they would have considered themselves in with a chance to cross the finish line.

SRH Openers Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma started in the same fashion that MI did and put on 31 for no loss in just three overs with Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla at the receiving end early in the innings.

Just when it looked like Roy and Abhishek would carry on with this pace into the heart of the innings, Trent Boult struck the first blow.

Roy started the 6th over with a cheeky paddle sweep to fine leg for a boundary and Boult had his revenge next ball. Roy tried to go after the short ball, but miscued the hook for Krunal Pandya to take a good catch at fine leg. The Englishman out for 34 off 21.

Abhishek lasted one more over before being dismissed by Jimmy Neesham for 33 off 16.

Although Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg brought up a half-century stand, the big shots didn't come at a consistent pace and the singles and twos alone weren't going to see SRH over the line.

Pandey scored a fifty on his captaincy debut, but kept losing partners at the other end and with no support, the total that once looked chaseable on a nice batting track only got more and more difficult to breach as MI eventually scored a consolation 42 run win.