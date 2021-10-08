IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan reacts after being dismissed by Umran Malik for whirlwind 84 off 32 balls in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League 2021 and Suryakumar Yadav slammed a breezy 82 to enable Mumbai Indians keep their play-offs hope alive with a mammoth total against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their concluding round-robin fixture, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

The defending champions amassed 235 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs and now need clinch victory by 171 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the play-offs.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came out all guns blazing on the Sunrisers bowling attack.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma swivels on one foot to send the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan hammered four fours in the second over to make Mumbai Indians’s intentions clear. The wicketkeeper-batsman kept whacking the balls and slammed the fastest fifty in IPL 2021 as they went on a run-riot.

The opening partnership was broken when Rashid Khan removed Rohit in the sixth over, but by then Mumbai Indians had scored 80 runs.

Jason Holder claimed the second wicket and Hardik Pandya departed while trying to hit every ball out of the park.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi takes a splendid catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan, meanwhile, continued his onslaught and took Mumbai Indians to 120 runs within nine overs.

Umran Malik provided the Sunrisers a major breakthrough by dismissing Ishan Kishan in the 10th over.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan acknowledges the applause from the stands after scoring the fastest 50 in IPL 2021, off 16 balls. Photograph: BCCI

In the process, Mumbai Indians equalled the record for the highest total after 10 overs in IPL history as they smashed 131-3.

Abhishek Sharma dismissed both Kieron Pollard and James Neesham off successive deliveries as SRH looked like staging a comeback.

IMAGE: Umran Malik celebrates after dismissing Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

However, Suryakumar Yadav launched then went on the offensive and smashed a half-century off just 24 balls.

Suryakumar continued the fireworks, scoring 82 off 40 balls, to enable Mumbai Indians finish with 235.