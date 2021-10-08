IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.
Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League 2021 and Suryakumar Yadav slammed a breezy 82 to enable Mumbai Indians keep their play-offs hope alive with a mammoth total against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their concluding round-robin fixture, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.
The defending champions amassed 235 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs and now need clinch victory by 171 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the play-offs.
Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came out all guns blazing on the Sunrisers bowling attack.
Ishan Kishan hammered four fours in the second over to make Mumbai Indians’s intentions clear. The wicketkeeper-batsman kept whacking the balls and slammed the fastest fifty in IPL 2021 as they went on a run-riot.
The opening partnership was broken when Rashid Khan removed Rohit in the sixth over, but by then Mumbai Indians had scored 80 runs.
Jason Holder claimed the second wicket and Hardik Pandya departed while trying to hit every ball out of the park.
Ishan, meanwhile, continued his onslaught and took Mumbai Indians to 120 runs within nine overs.
Umran Malik provided the Sunrisers a major breakthrough by dismissing Ishan Kishan in the 10th over.
In the process, Mumbai Indians equalled the record for the highest total after 10 overs in IPL history as they smashed 131-3.
Abhishek Sharma dismissed both Kieron Pollard and James Neesham off successive deliveries as SRH looked like staging a comeback.
However, Suryakumar Yadav launched then went on the offensive and smashed a half-century off just 24 balls.
Suryakumar continued the fireworks, scoring 82 off 40 balls, to enable Mumbai Indians finish with 235.