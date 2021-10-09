'Collective failure,' says Rohit after Mumbai Indians exit IPL

'We gave everything, and I am sure it was entertaining for the fans too. Little disappointed we couldn't go through.'

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey, left, and Mumbai Indians's Ishan Kishan were the star performers for their respective teams in Friday's concluding round-robin match in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lamented that it was a "collective failure as a group" in the second leg that led to their early exit from the Indian Premier League.

It is the first time in three seasons that five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who won the last two editions, haven’t entered the last four stage.

"We had a fabulous run as a franchise. We can be very proud of what we have created. We were just getting into the momentum of winning games in Delhi, and then there was a break in between. Once we came here (UAE), there was collective failure as a group," a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation, after Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi

"When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to perform. I wouldn't call it pressure. More than anything, it is the expectation. What we have created as a group stands out in the last 5-6 years."

He said the team encountered a stop-start season in this IPL.

"But we had an on-and-off season. But very happy with the win today; we gave everything, and I am sure it was entertaining for the fans too. Little disappointed we couldn't go through."

Mumbai Indians failed to restrict the Sunrisers to below the 65-run mark, which would have taken them to fourth place in the eight-team league standings ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit was full of praise for young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who hit a whirlwind 84 off 32 balls.

"Ishan Kishan is a very talented player; just the right position to bat is crucial. He just batted the way we want Ishan to," he said of the left-hander, who won the man-of-the-match award for his exploits with the bat up the order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Manish Pandey, who hit an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls in a losing cause, their season too was a tale of collective failure for the side.

"We had a lot of changes in the side; that didn't work for us. We were struggling in the first few games too, and had to pull ourselves up in the second leg but the whole team didn't put in complete performances despite some really good individual performances,” he said.

He lauded Friday's wicket on offer, saying for him it was the best pitch of the tournament so far.

"It was really hot, and it was an intense 20 overs. My calves are a bit cramped. I think the surface was the best of the tournament.

Man-of-the-match Kishan said he went out with a positive mindset and it paid off.

"Getting in good touch before the World Cup. Good state of mind is very important. I knew we are in a do-or-die situation. It was just the intent and the positive mindset.

"I haven't scored as many boundaries in the cover region this season. You have to be prepared for every circumstance. It's important to be in that mindset.

"I had a chat with Viratbhai (Kohli), HP (Hardik Pandya), KP (Kieron Pollard) - they were all there. I would love to open, and that is what Viratbhai said. But, at the bigger level, you need to be prepared for everything."