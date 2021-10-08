News
IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

October 08, 2021 22:25 IST
Images from the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan celebrate a boundary during their 88-run partnership against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore staged a strong fightback after being on the receiving end early to restrict Delhi Capitals to 164 for 5 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday.

 

Table-toppers Delhi frittered away a strong 88-run opening partnership provided by Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) as their other batters failed to capitalise and maintain the momentum.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw scores a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Shimron Hetmyer (29) hit two big sixes to go with two boundaries and ensured the Capitals got past the 150-mark after struggling in the middle overs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled well to finish with 2 for 25 from his four overs while Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dan Christian picked a wicket each.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates. Photograph: BCCI

Dhawan and Shaw got the Capitals off to a good start, adding 55 runs in the first six overs, without taking too many risks.

While the left-handed Dhawan, who has been in good form, continued to play fluently, his opening partner came up with some fine shots too.

IMAGE: George Garton pulls off a fine catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challenger skipper Virat Kohli chose to open the bowling with the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell, who started with a wide. That was an invitation for Dhawan to showed his intent and he hit a superb drive on the off-side to get Delhi moving.

The left-right combination of Dhawan and Shaw scored 88 runs in the first 10 overs, hitting some splendid shots on the way before the former fell to Harshal Patel after offering a catch to Dan Christian.

IMAGE: Daniel Christian is congratulated by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Shaw, who was beginning to look dangerous and slog swept Chahal powerfully for a six over mid-wicket, fell to a catch by George Garton in the deep, two short of a well-deserved fifty.

Christian dealt Delhi a huge blow by getting their captain Rishabh Pant (10) to edge one to wicketkeeper K S Bharat, reducing them to 108 for 3 in the 13th over.

Thanks to Hetmyer’s cameo of 29 off 22 balls, which included 2 sixes and as many fours Delhi got past the 160-run mark.

