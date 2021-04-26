Top Performer: Wonderful Williamson

April 26, 2021 07:34 IST

IMAGE: Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 66 off 51 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Needing 160 to win, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a shaky start losing David Warner in the 4th over.

Kane Williamson got off the mark with a four to fine leg. He was the perfect foil for Jonny Bairstow who was smashing it at the other end.

'The Banker' -- as Warner described him last season for his ability to put runs in SRH's bank -- scored the odd boundary early on, but once Bairstow was dismissed, the onus was on him to guide the team to safe shores.

Even though none of his team-mates gave him much support at the other end, Williamson ran hard and also collected the boundaries every over.

Once past the 10th over, boundaries were hard to come by and with the Delhi Capitals spinners keeping it tight, Williamson found one boundary in the 14th over.

SRH needed 50 runs from the final five overs with Williamson holding fort.

The wickets kept falling at the other end, but Williamson didn't give up. With SRH at 140-7 in the 19th over, along with Jagadeesha Suchith (a 14-run cameo off 6 balls) Williamson ensured that the game was dragged into the Super Over as they tied the scores on 159-7.

Williamson scored another half-century in the IPL on Sunday, but with a shaky middle-order and no one with a big-game temperament to match his, his 66 was eventually not enough.

With this innings, it is clear that Williamson will be a regular in SRH's playing XI for the rest of IPL 2021.