Ashwin takes break from IPL as 'family fighting COVID'

April 26, 2021 07:21 IST

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will take a break from IPL 2021 as his family battles COVID-19.

'I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times,' Ashwin tweeted.

'I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals.' Ashwin tweeted his decision after Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Sunday.

Ashwin had, on Friday, said he was heartbroken over the growing number of COVID-19-related deaths.