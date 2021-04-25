IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

April 25, 2021 22:16 IST

Images from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Delhi capitals opener Prithvi Shaw raises his bat after scoring 50 during the IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw hit a sparkling fifty but Delhi Capitals frittered away a bright start and had to settle for 159 for 4 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL match, in Chennai, on Sunday.

Openers Shaw (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (28) set up a perfect platform for Delhi with an 81-run stand before the SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers changed the course of the innings.

Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul was the best of them, picking two wickets for 31 runs, while spinners Rashid Khan (1-31 in 4 overs) and Jagadeesha Suchith (0-21) chipped in with with tight spells to restrict Delhi.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rishabh Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34 not out) raised a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket to ensure a fighting total after electing to bat.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl. They brought in Axar Patel for Lalit Yadav, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was replaced by Jagadeesha Suchith in the Hyderabad eleven.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi while Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first over for SunRisers.

IMAGE: Jagadeesha Suchith run outs Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI

The pacer started with a short and wide delivery, which Shaw crashed through the covers for a four. The batsman hit the next two balls for boundaries to garner 12 runs off the first over.

Shaw raced to 39 off 23 balls as 51 runs came from the first six overs. He and Dhawan continued to dominate the bowling, Shaw bringing up his 50 off 35 balls off the last ball of the tenth over as Delhi put up 80 at the half-way mark.

Rashid Khan, bowling his second over, ended the flourishing stand with his second delivery, bowling Dhawan out for 28 off 26 balls.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scores a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The Afghan spinner sent down a quick one and Dhawan, who came down to launch it, failed to read the turn and found his leg-stump disturbed. Delhi were 81 for 1.

Shaw was then run out following Suchith's third delivery in the 12th over to Rishabh Pant. The batsman came down the wicket and was beaten by the spin. As wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was unable to collect the ball cleanly, Delhi's skipper survived a stumping chance.

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates with Rishabh Pant after hitting six. Photograph: BCCI

However, there was more drama on store off that delivery, as Shaw walked out of his crease. Before he could turn around and regain ground, a throw from Khaleel Ahmed from short fine leg saw Suchith collect the ball whip off the bails. Shaw was out for 53 off 39 balls, which included 7 fours and a six.

Pant and Steven Smith then launched an assault, taking Delhi to 127-2 at the end of the 16th over.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson takes the catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Rashid Khan had to endure the brunt of their attack as he finished his spell with figures of 4-0-31-1, the most expensive in five matches in IPL 2021.

Pant (37) and Smith put on 58 runs for the third wicket before the former was caught by Suchit off the bowling of Siddarth Kaul in the 19th over.

Kaul picked his second wicket, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer with the last delivery of the over as Delhi were reduced to 141-4.

Smith hit a four and a six in the final over to finish with 39 off 29 balls, which included a four and six, as Delhi Capitals posted 159-4 in their 20 overs.