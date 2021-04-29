Top Performer: Rutu puts CSK on perch

April 29, 2021 06:29 IST

IMAGE: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a scorching half-century against SRH on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 171 for victory, Chennai Super Kings got off to a flyer -- Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad pressing on the pedal from the get go.

Both openers were impressive, but it was Rutu who caught the eye with his shot making.

He used the crease well and pulled, and played the inside-out shots to the delight of the audience.

He showed some nifty wrist work while playing with soft hands as the runs flew through his blade. He played watchfully against the wily Rashid Khan, but took a fancy to left arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith who was sent to all parts of the field.

He got to his 5th IPL 50 in the 12th over and after having the measure of Rashid, the bowler exacted his revenge, cleaning up the youngster all ends up. Rutu put on an entertaining 75 off 44 balls.

Rutu has, till now, not had the best outing this season, but he kept the faith reposed in him by CSK decision-makers.

While at first it was Faf who was going all guns blazing, as the innings progressed it was Rutu who took centre-stage as CSK won in a canter to go atop the IPL points table.