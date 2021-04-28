PICS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

April 28, 2021 22:06 IST

Images from the IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, in Delhi, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey and David Warner celebrate after bringing up a 100-run stand for the second wicket during Wednesday’s IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on contrasting half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper David Warner, before a late cameo from Kane Williamson, to post 171 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match, in Delhi, on Wednesday.

The dashing Australian scored 57 off 55 balls while Pandey hit 61 off 46 in a 106-run partnership for the second wicket to help SunRisers recover after the early departure of Jonny Bairstow.

However, it was Williamson's 26 not out off 10 balls and Kedar Jadhav's 12 off 4 in the last two overs that enabled them finish with a competitive total.

Warner, who posted his 50th IPL fifty and completed 10,000 T20 runs during his subdued knock, wasn’t his usual, aggressive self and was made to labour for runs against some good bowling and tight fielding.

Lungi Ngidi was Chennai Super Kings’ best bowler, returning figures of 2 for 35 from four overs, while Sam Curran picked one wicket for 30 runs.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey scored 61 off 46 balls to prop SunRisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat. Both teams made two changes: the SunRisers brought in Sandeep Sharma and Pandey while Ngidi and Moeen Ali replaced Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir in the CSK eleven.

Sam Curran struck with the second delivery of his second over having Bairstow caught by Deepak Chahar.

The English bowler sent down a short ball on the leg-side which his countryman pulled to long leg, where Chahar took a well-judged catch.

Bairstow was out for 7 off 5 balls, which included a four, and SRH were 25-1 at the end of the fourth over.

However, Warner and Pandey, who replaced Bairstow, were undeterred and went about the task calmly, taking SunRisers to 39 for 1 after the powerplay six overs.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of David Warner with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Warner was on 19 off 23 and Pandey on 10 off 8 balls then. They got runs mostly in singles and twos till Pandey hit a six off Ali in the tenth over.

The off-spinner conceded 10 runs as SunRisers put up 69 for 1 at the half-way mark. Warner was on 29 off 35 balls and Pandey on 29 off 20 at that stage.

The pair continued to eschew risks, preferring to get the runs with singles and the odd boundary.

Pandey brought up his 50 in the 14th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, with a single as 10 runs came from it.

Warner stepped up the scoring in the 15th over, hitting Nigidi for a six, his 200th in the IPL.

11 runs were scored from the over as Warner got to 48 off as many balls and SHR were 113 for 1.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI

Another six, this time off Jadeja, saw the Aussie opener bring up his 50th IPL fifty. It was a subdued one, but much-needed for his team.

Pandey then brought up the 100-run stand for the second wicket with the first ball off the 17th over, sending a full delivery from Shardul Thakur to long-on for a single.

But just as the SunRisers were stepping on the accelerator Ngidi, returning for his final over, ended the partnership with the first ball of the 18th over.

Warner, who was struggling for big hits, got down on his knee and chased a wide delivery outside off-stump and balooned it to sweeper cover, where Jadeja took the catch.

Warner was out for 57 off 55 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, as the SunRisers lost their second wicket for 128.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson drives the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Ngidi dealt SunRisers another blow, eliminating Pandey following a brilliant catch by Faf du Plessis.

The batsman, trying to score big with a few balls remaining, hit towards long-on, where the South African covered ground and pulled off an airborne catch.

Pandey was dismissed for 61 off 46 balls and SRH were 138 for 3 after the 18th over.

With only to overs left it was left to Kane Williamson, who had replaced Warner, to get some runs for SRH to post a fighting total.

He launched an all-out assault on Shardul Thakur in the 19th over, hitting three fours and a six, as 20 runs were scored from it.

He and Kedar Jadav, who replaced Pandey, then took 13 runs from the last over, bowled by Curran, to enable the SunRisers post 171 for 3.

Williamson was unbeaten on 26 off 10 balls along with Jadav, who hit the last delivery for a huge six to finish with 12 off 4.