Why did Kohli roar?

September 23, 2020 11:48 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with A B de Villiers. Photograph and video: RCB/Twitter

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled a thriller of a win against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Following the 10 run win, the RCB team was seen rejoicing back to the dressing room with the skipper leading the celebrations.

Take a look at the video posted by RCB:

'That's a comeback and a half, boys. That's a comeback and a half. C'mon, that's it,' Kohli roared as he entered the dressing room.

A B de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal, who made a half century on his IPL debut, joined the cap in celebration.

'Only those who were part of the 6 straight losses for RCB would know the importance of this (fist bumps into the air). We have gone 4 games, even 5 games without winning. But 6, only that once,' a very thrilled Kohli exclaimed.

RCB play Kings XI Punjab -- a team coached by Anil Kumble, with whom Kohli fell out when the legendary leg-spinner was India's coach -- at the same venue in Dubai on Thursday.