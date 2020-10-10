PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI

October 10, 2020 18:11 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Skipper Dinesh Karthik's 29-ball 58 was the cornerstone of Kolkata Knight Riders's innings in Saturday's IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A counter-attacking 58 off just 29 balls by skipper Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill's 57-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 164 for 6 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

Karthik's decision to bat first seemed to be backfiring as Kolkata were struggling at 63 for 3 in the 11th over, but he changed the complexion of the innings with a magnificent knock that included eight fours and two sixes.

The Knight Riders captain, who was run-out off the last ball of the innings, produced some exquisite shots, his placements were brilliant, and running between the wicket top-class. His fifty came off just 22 balls.

IMAGE: Young opener Shubman Gill contributed a 47-ball 57, studded with five fours. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The 82-run stand between Karthik and Gill for the fourth wicket was the cornerstone of Kolkata’s innings on a slow and difficult pitch.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi is bowled by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab staged a comeback in the last two overs, which yielded just 18 runs. They conceded 71 runs in the six overs prior to that.

Kolkata, however, made a disastrous start, losing two wickets for just 25 runs in the powerplay.

Rahul Tripathi's (4) middle stump was sent cartwheeling by Mohammed Shami in the third over while Gill was guilty in the run-out of Nitish Rana (2) in a horrible mix-up.

The scoring rate picked up a bit with Eoin Morgan (24), who was promoted to number four, looking for runs.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata posted their 50 in the 10th over and were 60 for 2 at the halfway mark.

Just as the Gill-Morgan third-wicket stand was looking to grow big, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi removed the England limited-overs’ captain, who offered a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at long-on.

Morgan chipped in with 24 from 23 balls in the middle overs.

Thereafter, Gill and Karthik held sway. Gill was out in the 18th over and Andre Russell (5 off3) fell cheaply, but Karthik had done enough to give the side a fighting total.

Kolkata scored 100 runs from the last nine overs.

The young Arshdeep Singh impressed while picking 1-25, and bowling a maiden over, including the big wicket of Andre Russell, while Ravi Bishoi bagged 1-25.