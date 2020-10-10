PHOTOS: Royal Challengers vs Chennai Super Kings

Last updated on: October 10, 2020 22:11 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his fifty during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A brilliant unbeaten 90 by captain Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 169 for 4 after a sluggish start against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Saturday.

Kohli, who walked in at the fall of Aaron Finch’s wicket in the third over, led from the front with a majestic 52-ball knock, displaying the finest blend of skill and peak fitness.

His innings had four fours and as many sixes, but in searing Dubai humidity ran four doubles in the final over, a testament to the hours put in physical training.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch is bowled by Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He was involved in two half-century partnerships - one with opener Devdutt Padikkal (33 off 33 balls) and Shivam Dube (22 off 14 balls) for the fifth wicket, an unbeaten 76-run stand, which boosted the total.

The last five overs yielded 74 runs, as Kohli and the left-handed Dube went on the overdrive, the Chennai bowlers faltering after allowing the Royal Challengers to score only 95 in the first 15.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Deepak Chahar finished with 1 for 10 from three overs while Shardul Thakur (2/40) was the best in terms of wickets. Veteran Dwayne Bravo (0/29 in three overs) again showed his value by being economical at the death.

Royal Challengers took time to settle into a rhythm as the Chennai bowlers kept them on a leash after an out-of-sorts Aaron Finch (2) went early.

Young Padikkal and Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking but there were no big hits coming. Padikkal hoisted leggie Karn Sharma for a huge six in the 10th over.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

However, his attempt to clear mid-off did not materialise as he ended up giving a catch to Faf du Plessis to give Thakur his first wicket.

Three balls later, Thakur struck a huge blow, getting AB de Villiers to nick one to Dhoni with a cross-seam delivery, the South African ace not troubling the scorers.

Earlier, Chennai made one change by handing N Jagadeesan a debut in place of the struggling Kedar Jadhav while Bangalore made a couple of changes, bringing in Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Singh for Moeen Ali and Mohd Siraj respectively.