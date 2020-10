Last updated on: October 11, 2020 12:49 IST

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands cheering for her husband during the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 game on Saturday, October 10.

A very pretty and smiling Anushka sent the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper flying kisses after he scored an amazing 90 not out.

The missus cheered and clapped as hubby played his finest knock of IPL 2020.

Video: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma FC/Twitter

Twitter gushed with pix of the Bollywood star blowing kisses at cricket's number one superstar.